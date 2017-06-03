SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco celebrates its newest display of art.

It’s called revelations: Art from the African American South.

Long time Bay Area journalist Belva Davis and Director of Public Relations for the Fine Arts Museums Tim Burgard joined KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to tell us more about it.

The exhibit at De Young Museum features 62 works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States.

Included in the current acquisition are paintings, sculptures, drawings, and quilts by 22 acclaimed artists, including Thornton Dial, Ralph Griffin, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Joe Light, Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, Jessie T. Pettway, Mary T. Smith, Mose Tolliver, Annie Mae Young, and Purvis Young.

Belva Davis explains that the cultural origins of these artworks can be traced back to the African Diaspora, slavery, and the Jim Crow era of institutionalized racism, which restricted both physical freedom and freedom of expression for African Americans.

Despite these barriers, Davis says, in the segregated and comparatively safe spaces of churches and cemeteries, as well as in the fields and forests, African Americans created a cultural language that led to the evolution of distinctly African American musical forms such as gospel, blues, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll.

The exhibit will be open from June 3, 2017 to April 1, 2018.

