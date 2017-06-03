Track work limits BART service Saturday

By Published: Updated:

FREMONT (KRON) — For those using BART to get around the Bay Area Saturday, be prepared for delays due to a closure at Warm Springs Station.

The station is closed for the day to undergo track work, according to BART officials.

Free bus service is available to riders to make the connection from Warm Springs to Fremont Station.

Plan ahead for delays of at least 30 minutes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s