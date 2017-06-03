Track work limits BART service Saturday

FREMONT (KRON) — For those using BART to get around the Bay Area Saturday, be prepared for delays due to a closure at Warm Springs Station.

The station is closed for the day to undergo track work, according to BART officials.

Free bus service is available to riders to make the connection from Warm Springs to Fremont Station.

Plan ahead for delays of at least 30 minutes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES