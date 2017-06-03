VIDEO: Hundreds to march across Golden Gate for Gun Violence Awareness Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of gun violence survivors and volunteers will march across the Golden Gate Bridge in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is reporting live from the Golden Gate.

She says Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a part of Everytown for Gun Safety and the Wear Orange coalition, is hosting the Second Annual Golden Gate Bridge Wear Orange March.

The march honors the lives of those affected by gun violence and seeks to elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.

At the end of the march there will be a rally led by the California chapter of Moms Demand Action.

The rally will feature Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and Richard Martinez, member of Everytown Survivor Network and Senior Associate for Everytown for Gun Safety, whose son Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez was shot and killed in the May 2014 shooting in Isla Vista.

Wear Orange was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago high school student killed by gunfire, who decided to honor her life by wearing orange – the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

More than 400 influencers, corporations, mayors, partner organizations and a series of iconic landmarks across the country are participating in the Wear Orange campaign.

