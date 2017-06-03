VIDEO: Police investigating deadly shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Around 12:17 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 400 Block of Corcoran Ave., police said.

When police arrived, there was evidence that a crime was committed, but there was no victim at the scene.

Soon after, a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He later died of his injuries, according to police.

Crime scene investigators and detectives responded to continue the investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280 or Detective Kevin Rose at (707) 651-7146.

