1 dead following motorcycle collision in Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–A collision between a car and a motorcycle in southern Sonoma County this afternoon resulted in the death of one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP received a call about the collision between a Chevrolet Malibu and a motorcycle on state Highway 121 near Wagner Road at about 1 p.m.
The crash resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway for roughly three hours, according to the CHP.
Emergency responders initially requested a helicopter to airlift the victim to the hospital but the person, whose age, sex and gender were not released, died at the scene, according to the CHP.
No additional information about the collision was immediately available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN DIES AFTER SWIMMING WITH NEW TATTOO IN GULF OF MEXICO
- PHOTO: MCDONALD’S BILLBOARD JOKE GOES VIRAL
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: WOMAN JUMPS IN FRONT OF CAR TO SAVE CHILD
- MAN CHARGED AFTER TAKING TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE RIDE
- ADVISORY: TAP WATER IN SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO MAY BE CONTAMINATED
- STUDENT WHO TOOK PICTURE OF CLASSMATE URINATING NOT ALLOWED TO RETURN
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT STARES DOWN RIHANNA DURING NBA FINALS