6 displaced after house fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) –Two families were displaced after a fire tore through the attic of their East Oakland home this afternoon, according to Oakland Fire Department officials.

At about 2:15 p.m., fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Kerwin Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof, said Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 2:33 p.m. and no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

All of the home’s residents, four adults, and two children, were displaced by the fire, but they all made it out of the burning home after being alerted by smoke alarms.

Also, one of the women living at the house was in the backyard when the fire started and was able to help ensure all the residents were safely evacuated, McWhorter said.

The cause of the fire, which badly damaged the attic, roof and laundry room, is still under investigation but fire officials think it might have originated in an electrical system, McWhorter said.

