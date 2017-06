Berkeley church holds first service after mass fire

BERKELEY (KRON)– For eight months, members of one Berkeley church were forced to worship elsewhere after a fire destroyed their building, but on Sunday its doors were open.

Last September, a four-alarm fire ripped through First Congregational Church and caused the roof to collapse.

The fire left behind $9 million in damage.

The church’s nearly 400 members were able to raise around $100,000 towards repairs, but the building repairs are far from complete.

