OAKLAND (KRON) — Oracle is booming with excitement ahead of the Warriors taking on the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors came out on top during Game 1 on Thursday in Oakland. They beat the Cavaliers 113-91.

Kerr announced earlier Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

KRON4’s team is inside of Oracle Arena in Oakland with the latest updates:

Sloppy play so far but at least Klay Thompson is getting some buckets… Hoping to see him snap his shooting slump! 14-13 Cavs 7:47 1Q — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 5, 2017

KD’s mom Wanda ready for gm 2! She said to me, “hey baby!” I swear she is as adorable as they come. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/9pgUhUqYSY — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 5, 2017

LeBron being aggressive early, going to the rack a lot #Warriors #Cavs — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) June 5, 2017

Oakland PD displaying the American Flag while the legendary Santana plays National Anthem on guitar. #Amazing #WowMoment #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tM6PA26yjZ — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 5, 2017

Game 2 of the NBA Finals starting any minute. Dun dun dun… pic.twitter.com/M5Xr3z3ByN — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 5, 2017

#Warriors… No place we would rather be! We will be on after the game… Tv 4 9:00 P.M.. pic.twitter.com/7F6dqwn3sE — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) June 4, 2017

Tons of people heading to warriors game now. Game 2. Passing A’s fans whose game just wrapped up @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hDHdBIwppe — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 4, 2017

Sea of gold and blue heading to cavs warriors game 2 now. Passing A’s fans who are leaving their game @kron4news pic.twitter.com/vjdRrBK5ua — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 4, 2017

Every fan gets one of these light up bracelettes so when the arena goes dark the crowd is glowing! Like candles at a concert #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/pqvcbvZVq9 — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 4, 2017

Warriors warming up for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/FiY1gYH0qP — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 4, 2017