Man accused of killing wife, father, may have flown to Los Angeles

WILSON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a North Carolina man may have escaped on a West Coast flight after killing his wife and father and leaving his young child locked in the bedroom of the home they all shared.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s charged 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner with two counts of murder. Authorities found his car at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and think he hopped a flight to Los Angeles, California.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two adults and an alive toddler locked in a bedroom after they were called to check on a person around 7:25 p.m. Friday at 4104 Evansdale Road, according to a news release from Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller advised that Mr. Dennis Joyner did not show up for work on that day which was unusual of him,” deputies said.

After knocking, deputies did not receive a response and saw a toddler alive inside a bedroom.

Once inside, authorities found Michelle Joyner, 36, who was the mother of the toddler, dead on the floor, deputies said.

Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, who was the toddler’s grandfather, was also found dead inside the home. Deputies said they believe the pair were killed early Friday morning.

A warrant for two counts of murder has been issued for Michael Allen Joyner, 38, who officials say lived at the home, authorities said.

Deputies said Michael Joyner was the husband of Michelle Joyner and the son of Dennis Ray Joyner.

“…our investigation indicated that (Michael Joyner) possibly boarded a flight to Los Angeles, California,” deputies said.

“The suspect vehicle was located and seized by Wilson County Sheriff’s Offices detectives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport,” deputies added.

Joyner is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should use caution and contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118, officials said.

Authorities did not say how the pair were killed.