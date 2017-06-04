MISSING: 22-year-old out of Montara

HALF MOON BAY (KRON)– A 22-year-old man from Montara has been missing for 10 days and his family has very little answers.

Richard Moss was last seen by his mother on May 25th, just before he left his home.

The day before, Moss had stayed home for work due to an illness.

According to his father, Dan Moss, nothing seemed unusual about his behavior.

“Two independent people have confirmed that his demeanor was normal – one a coworker, and one a friend that skateboards. And they don’t even know each other,” he said.

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to piece together any clues they had.

There has been no activity on Moss’ Atm card since he’s been missing.

A Facebook page and Snapchat efforts brought in many calls, but no actuals sightings of Moss.

