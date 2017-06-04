NBA Finals Game 2 keys for Warriors and Cavs

OAKLAND (KRON) — For the Golden State Warriors, a 2-0 start in the NBA Finals will require not only replicating their game one performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers but rather one-upping it.

Yes, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were studs and Klay Thompson put the clamps on every Cavs player he defended.

Yes, they only had four turnovers and recorded 12 steals and 27 fast break points.

Yes, they got easy baskets en route to a 31-assist night.

But, they were not perfect.

The rebounding battle was won by the Cavs who also shot 80 percent at the free-throw line compared a 69 percent clip by the Dubs.

Minor adjustments for a Golden State squad that is looking to add to its historic 13-0 run this postseason.

For the reigning champs, however, the only thing minor is the number points they logged on Thursday in Oracle.

As for adjustments — there are a lot to be made.

Defense is where it has to begin for Cleveland because let’s be real, it will not outscore Golden State if the game comes down to a shootout.

Slowing down the Warriors killer transition offense is a must and requires communication amongst the Cavs as they hustle back down the floor.

A second-quarter sequence in game one saw Lebron James drive the down the lane and pass it to the corner only to have Klay Thompson waiting for the ball to fall into his hands.

Thompson then pushed the ball ahead to Durant who with two dribbles waltzed into the lane for wide-open dunk after JR Smith decided that leaving Curry unattended for a wing three would be a bad decision.

Hey JR, giving up an uncontested dunk is a worse decision.

But, in his defense, that’s a pick-your-poison situation because an open perimeter look from Curry is pretty much money.

Half-court defense will be just as important for the Cavs as they gave up 56 points in the paint to the Warriors.

And though the Cavs were plus nine in rebounds, they did give up 14 offensive boards to the Dubs which lead to 18 second-chance points.

Look for Cleveland starting center Tristan Thompson to crash the glass much more in tonight’s game after a subpar three-rebound effort in the series opener.

Ball security will also be key for the Cavs as 20 turnovers in the first go-around resulted in 21 points for the Warriors.

Offensively, the Cavs need to move the ball more and hope that their bench players in Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver can provide a spark.

Korver’s reputation as one of the league’s top pure shooters was put on hold after an 0-3 outing from beyond the arc in 20 minutes of floor time last Thursday.

Cleveland did knock down 11 threes in the first game but the Warriors made 12 themselves.

Expect a closer game tonight, but don’t be surprised if Golden State wins big again, they’re collective, confident and clicking when it counts.

