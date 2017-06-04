Police shoot, injure suspect in East Bay

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in San Leandro, according to police.

Around 3:00 a.m., two San Leandro police officers pursued a man allegedly driving a van stolen out of Hayward, police said.

At some point during the incident shots were fired.

The suspect was arrested and is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

He is described as a white man in his 30’s.

Police say no one was killed in the shooting and no officers were injured.

Details describing how the situation escalated to the point of gunfire have not yet been released.

Officers are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

