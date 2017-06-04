Warriors’ Steve Kerr back on sideline, will coach Game 2 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is returning to coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr has missed 11 games due to back problems.

The 51-year-old underwent a procedure May 5 to repair a spinal fluid leak stemming from complications after a pair of back surgeries in 2015, after the Warriors won their first championship in 40 years during his first season as coach.

Kerr returned to practice May 13 after more than three weeks off the court. He then traveled for the Western Conference finals to San Antonio and has been watching games from behind the scenes, speaking to the team beforehand and during halftime.

Acting coach Mike Brown has been leading Golden State during Kerr’s absence.

