TONIGHT: Warriors hosting Game 2 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) — Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is tonight at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is in Oakland this morning with a game preview.

She says with the Warriors just three wins away from their second NBA title in three years, head coach Steve Kerr was again on the floor at practice.

However, we still don’t know if he will be on the sidelines for tonight’s game.

Someone else Golden State has been happy to have back is Kevin Durant.

He was gone for a month during the regular season with an injury, but has been a huge asset in the playoffs.

At @OracleArena bright and early ahead of Game 2 of the #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/GuhQJ0MZ6T — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) June 4, 2017

He had 38 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in Game 1.

Draymond Green says the team’s adjustment to having K.D. back hasn’t been what you might think.

Durant himself said he’s been getting some pointers from retired two-time MVP Steve Nash.

Durant is expecting Cleveland to come out much more aggressively for Sunday’s game.

Steph Curry said rigorous individual workouts have been part of the status quo around the Warriors.

And who knows, maybe they could win another ring, this time with a perfect record through the playoffs.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is set for 5:00 tonight in Oakland.

Tix still available for #NBAFinals Game 2, cheapest are $632, most expensive are $5750. Would you shell out the cash to go? @kron4news — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) June 4, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES