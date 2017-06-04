VIDEO: Fights breaks out in stands as Cavs walk off court during NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) — While the LeBron James was walking off the court after losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals, a fight broke in the stands.

The scuffle at Oakland’s Oracle Arena was briefly seen on live television as James and the Cleveland Cavaliers walked back to the locker rooms.

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by beating the Cavaliers 132-113.

It’s unclear at this point what started the fight or who was involved, but it definitely caused some confusion.

People immediately flocked to Twitter to discuss what they had just witnessed:

