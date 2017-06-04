OAKLAND (KRON) — While the LeBron James was walking off the court after losing Game 2 of the NBA Finals, a fight broke in the stands.

The scuffle at Oakland’s Oracle Arena was briefly seen on live television as James and the Cleveland Cavaliers walked back to the locker rooms.

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by beating the Cavaliers 132-113.

It’s unclear at this point what started the fight or who was involved, but it definitely caused some confusion.

People immediately flocked to Twitter to discuss what they had just witnessed:

While you were watching Lebron, a full blown fight was breaking out between fans in the corner of the screen. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/jqJZMBZLxf — Owen Schoenfeld (@The_Xsport) June 5, 2017

Nba finals 2017 fans fight pic.twitter.com/fmPcMTwpv9 — #SavageMaj! (@_famousmaj_) June 5, 2017

Anyone else see the fight at the end of the game #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/G7p21Kqxkw — Lyric (@LyricLevester) June 5, 2017

This fight was the highlight of tonight’s game 😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/gWFZsVYJu8 — Konner Parrie (@KonnerParrie22) June 5, 2017

A fight broke out in the crowd after the game. Did y’all see that? #NBAFinals #CLEvsGSW — Matthew David Oliver (@Matthew_26) June 5, 2017

Yooo, the fight at the end of the game, tho! Got me like… #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/XLH8n1n0Ph — Kellie Dixon (@kellie_dixon) June 5, 2017

Why they switched the camera off that fight though? Most entertaining part of the game. #NBAFinals 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AZVeFLJVc4 — Ruben Badillo (@1RubenBadillo) June 5, 2017

💀💀💀💀This Fight Was So Funny Even J.R. And LeBron Stopped To Watch. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/uug36oIviV — Arrogant Ambassador (@Saucytayy) June 5, 2017

