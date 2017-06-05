3 suspects identified in London attacks, names to be released

London (CNN) — UK police are expected to name the men behind Saturday night’s terror attack in London, in which seven people were killed and 48 others injured.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three attackers and would release their names “when the investigation permits.”
Police said 11 people had been detained in a series of raids following the attack, in which three people rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market, a bustling area full of bars and restaurants.
The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said they were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.
The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons. The police said there would be “increased physical measures on London’s bridges to keep the public safe,” and on
Monday, concrete barricades had been erected on at least one of the city’s major bridges as commuters made their way to work.
In March, 52-year-old British national Khalid Masood rammed a vehicle into a crowd on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer, in an attack that left five people dead.
Police said they had seized a huge amount of forensic material in two early morning raids in east London Monday, as part of their efforts to determine if the three men who carried out Saturday’s attack were part of a wider network.
Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the US media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, although they provided no evidence for their involvement or details of the attack. ISIS routinely claims attacks that it has no links with.
Of the seven people killed, one has been identified as Canadian woman Chrissy Archibald, who had moved to Europe to be with her fiance.
Another 36 men and women are currently in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.
A memorial is planned for 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) local time Monday in the capital’s Potters Field Park, as the city continues to digest its second attack in two months.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city’s “anger and grief” was indescribable.
“We are all shocked and angry today but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism,” he said in a statement.
