Alameda County DA to announce criminal charges in Ghost Ship warehouse fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — Alameda County officials will announce the filing of criminal charges related to the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley is holding a media availability at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon to announce the filing of criminal charges.

