Alameda County DA to announce criminal charges in Ghost Ship warehouse fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — Alameda County officials will announce the filing of criminal charges related to the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley is holding a media availability at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon to announce the filing of criminal charges.
KRON4 will stream it live on KRON4.com and on KRON4’s Facebook page.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN DIES AFTER SWIMMING WITH NEW TATTOO IN GULF OF MEXICO
- PHOTO: MCDONALD’S BILLBOARD JOKE GOES VIRAL
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: WOMAN JUMPS IN FRONT OF CAR TO SAVE CHILD
- MAN CHARGED AFTER TAKING TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE RIDE
- ADVISORY: TAP WATER IN SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO MAY BE CONTAMINATED
- STUDENT WHO TOOK PICTURE OF CLASSMATE URINATING NOT ALLOWED TO RETURN
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT STARES DOWN RIHANNA DURING NBA FINALS