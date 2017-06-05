Alameda County DA to announce criminal charges in Ghost Ship warehouse fire

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stand outside the warehouse called the Ghost Ship the site of a fire, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland police visited the cluttered warehouse converted into an illegal residence dozens of times in the several years before it burned down, killing 36 people. Oakland officials on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 released hundreds of pages of city documents requested by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The reports detail complaints from neighbors, residents and visitors of the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse about safety problems, loud parties and other issues with a dilapidated building converted illegally into a living area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Alameda County officials will announce the filing of criminal charges related to the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley is holding a media availability at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon to announce the filing of criminal charges.

KRON4 will stream it live on KRON4.com and on KRON4’s Facebook page.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s