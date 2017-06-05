FRESNO COUNTY (KSEE) — A head-on collision killed two people Sunday night and sent four to the hospital. One of them a newborn baby, whose mother was one of the people killed.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the agency first got the call about the crash around 7:15 p.m. It happened on state route 145 a little north of Elkhorn Avenue near Five Points.

The crash happened when a driver going northbound, who was driving a white Honda Civic, crossed over into the southbound lane hit another car. It’s not known at this time how fast either driver was going.

Both drivers were killed on-scene, Trenholm said they were pinned by their steering wheels.

There were three passengers between the two cars, including a 10-year-old boy. The driver of the Honda Civic was six to nine months pregnant – her baby was delivered on-scene via caesarean section. All four were taken to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

Trenholm said investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

“We did find evidence here on-scene that leads us to believe possibly one of the drivers of the vehicles is impaired,” he said. “We won’t be able to determine definitively until an autopsy is performed.”

CHP is the prime investigator for the crash. Trenholm said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted on-scene.

