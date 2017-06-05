Caltrain hits and kills person on tracks

(KRON) A southbound Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks in Menlo Park this morning, agency officials said.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. at the Encinal Avenue crossing.

Emergency personnel are on the scene, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

About 340 people are currently on board the involved train, No. 134, which has been held up at the scene.

A northbound Caltrain, No. 135, that had been stopped at the scene was released by 10:18 a.m., agency officials reported on Twitter.