Caltrain hits and kills person on tracks

By Published:

(KRON) A southbound Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks in Menlo Park this morning, agency officials said.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. at the Encinal Avenue crossing.

Emergency personnel are on the scene, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

About 340 people are currently on board the involved train, No. 134, which has been held up at the scene.

A northbound Caltrain, No. 135, that had been stopped at the scene was released by 10:18 a.m., agency officials reported on Twitter.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s