Grass fire closes part of Highway 24 in Lafayette

Video courtesy of @ruffruffpetcare

ORINDA (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire along Highway 24 in Orinda Monday afternoon, according to Contra Costa firefighters.

The fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Gateway Boulevard on-ramp, CHP officials said.

Three lanes are closed in the westbound direction, but all lanes are open in the eastbound direction.

The 25-acre fire was sparked by a car on the side of Hwy 24. It is now 75 percent contained.

Cal Fire officials said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. that the blaze’s “forward progress has been stopped” by fire crews.

There is no estimate for when the lanes of Hwy 24 will reopen.

2 lanes of Westbound 24 remain closed in Orinda as crews work to contain a grass fire. Fire appears under control. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/vgQ7sIE8g3 — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 5, 2017

Crews battling 2-alarm fire along Hwy 24 in #Orinda. Expect delays if traveling WB (Photos: @MikeinSFCA) https://t.co/KZIGtKLjGi pic.twitter.com/ktOUMNiZac — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 5, 2017

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off Hwy 24, Orinda (Contra Costa County) #FishFire is 20% contained. pic.twitter.com/b1ddn8czQU — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 5, 2017

