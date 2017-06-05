Grass fire closes part of Highway 24 in Lafayette

Video courtesy of @ruffruffpetcare

ORINDA (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire along Highway 24 in Orinda Monday afternoon, according to Contra Costa firefighters.

The fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Gateway Boulevard on-ramp, CHP officials said.

Three lanes are closed in the westbound direction, but all lanes are open in the eastbound direction.

The 25-acre fire was sparked by a car on the side of Hwy 24. It is now 75 percent contained.

Cal Fire officials said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. that the blaze’s “forward progress has been stopped” by fire crews.

There is no estimate for when the lanes of Hwy 24 will reopen.

