Former Oakland officer enters not guilty plea to charges in police sex scandal

Brian Bunton (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A former Oakland police officer entered a plea Monday for his role in the OPD sex scandal.

Brian Bunton pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor prostitution charge. Prosecutors argue that Bunton should have arrested Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, but instead, encouraged her to continue to work as a prostitute.

Abuslin claims her relationship with Bunton started when she was only 12 years old. She says Bunton tipped her off about an undercover prostitution sting in Oakland.

Several other officers from Oakland and other police departments also face charges for their alleged involvement with Abuslin.

Last week, the City of Oakland announced a nearly $1 million settlement with Abuslin.

