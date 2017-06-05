Gary’s Word: Warriors place in history

Gary Radnich Published:
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, gestures next to interim head coach Mike Brown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After only two games in the championship series, the Warriors have been so dominant that people are now talking “greatest this, greatest that.”

Let’s start with former coach, and current announcer, Jeff Van Gundy’s assertion that Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are the greatest pair of teammates in NBA history.

They certainly are great, but come on, it’s a little early.

Here we go Bill Russell-Bob Cousy, Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West, Kareem Abdul Jabbar-Magic Johnson, Shaq O’Neil-Kobe Bryant.

Now, you want to call Durant-Curry the two best shooters, now you’re talking.

All around, it’s going to take a few years. What makes sense for the moment though is the greatest postseason run of all time.

Two more wins make it 16-0, a feat never accomplished.

Add in the fact that the majority of victories came under interim coach Mike Brown, and you have a legitimate case.

Come Friday night, it could be case closed!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s