Gary’s Word: Warriors place in history

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After only two games in the championship series, the Warriors have been so dominant that people are now talking “greatest this, greatest that.”

Let’s start with former coach, and current announcer, Jeff Van Gundy’s assertion that Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are the greatest pair of teammates in NBA history.

They certainly are great, but come on, it’s a little early.

Here we go Bill Russell-Bob Cousy, Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West, Kareem Abdul Jabbar-Magic Johnson, Shaq O’Neil-Kobe Bryant.

Now, you want to call Durant-Curry the two best shooters, now you’re talking.

All around, it’s going to take a few years. What makes sense for the moment though is the greatest postseason run of all time.

Two more wins make it 16-0, a feat never accomplished.

Add in the fact that the majority of victories came under interim coach Mike Brown, and you have a legitimate case.

Come Friday night, it could be case closed!

