Jury reaches verdict in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar murder trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The jury has reached a verdict for Antolin Garcia-Torres in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar murder trial Monday.

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, was convicted on May 9 of the first-degree murder of the 15-year-old in 2012 as well as the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

The jury has spent the last few weeks hearing arguments before they had to decide whether to impose either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

