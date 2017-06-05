Jury reaches verdict in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar murder trial

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The jury has reached a verdict for Antolin Garcia-Torres in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar murder trial Monday.

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, was convicted on May 9 of the first-degree murder of the 15-year-old in 2012 as well as the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

The jury has spent the last few weeks hearing arguments before they had to decide whether to impose either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

FULL COVERAGE OF SIERRA LAMAR MURDER TRIAL:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s