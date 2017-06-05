London Bridge attack: 2 killers identified

London (CNN) — British police have identified two of the three men behind Saturday night’s terror attack in London as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, London’s Metropolitan Police said. Police and MI5 — the UK’s counterintelligence and security agency — were familiar with him, but there was no intelligence to suggest the weekend attack was being planned, police said.

Redouane, 30, who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

Police said 11 people had been detained in a series of raids following the attack, in which seven people were killed and 48 others injured.

