VIDEO: Massive traffic jam due to overturn accident, avoid Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- San Francisco-bound commuters are advised to avoid the Bay Bridge at all costs this morning.

An overturn accident that happened around 7:00 a.m., just past the tunnel on westbound I-80, is causing a massive traffic jam.

KRON4’s Traffic Reporter Robin Winston says it will take well over an hour just to cross over the bridge in San Francisco.

A whopping 84min Drive Time into SF b/c of the Overturn Crash after the tunnel. Avoid the #BayBridge pic.twitter.com/3i2d274P2q — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 5, 2017

At first the three left lanes were blocked.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Sig-alert was cancelled and all lanes reopened.

Still Robin advises commuters to take BART instead of attempting to drive through this huge mess.

No information about the crash itself was immediately made available.

It is not known if anyone was injured at this time.

