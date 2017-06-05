SAN MATEO (KRON) — A San Mateo couple says they were pulled over at gunpoint by police, and they feel they were treated unfairly.

It all started when they honked their horn at another driver. An hour later, police had their weapons drawn, they say.

“He’s not resisting, he’s not resisting, it’s my phone, it’s my phone,” Jennifer Thomas said in the video you’ll only see on KRON4.

At one point, an officer raised his weapon directly at the woman filming.

The couple claims the driver they honked at told police they had a gun.

The video has now been seen more than 17,000 times on Thomas’s Facebook page.

It’s a video that shows her boyfriend, David Solano, being ordered to the ground by San Mateo police officers.

When she yells that David isn’t resisting arrest, you can see an officer point his gun at her.

Three days later, she is still thinking about what happened.

“It scared me obviously when I seen him pointing the gun at me, but also there were 15-20 cops behind me, that you can’t see, with guns pointed, so it was terrifying,” Thomas said.

The couple says everything started when they were traveling to Safeway to get food for their children. David honked at the car in front of them.

The man inside pulled out his phone and started taking pictures of their car. David pulled up beside him. There was a brief argument and the two drove off.

It appears the man who was honked at called police saying that David had a gun and made a threat.

A short time later, the two were pulled over and officers ordered them to the ground.

“The first words were, ‘Put your hands in the f***** air…At then at that point, I was like, ‘what the hell is going on,'” Solano said.

The couple tells KRON4 they don’t own a gun, and while David did curse during the argument, no threat was made.

Officers later let them go, but they both believe David was lucky to not have been shot when he was ordered to the ground–and they’re both now fearful that what happened then could happen again with a much worse outcome.

“I was so scared that he was going to be shot,” Thomas said.

“I feel like I’m a prisoner in my house because I can’t go out and buy my son milk or diapers or either of my kids,” Solano said. “I can’t go out with my family out of fear of being shot by a cop. Not being harassed, but I feel like we could be shot by a cop.”

KRON4 did reach out to the San Mateo Police Department Monday evening with a number of questions.

They said they will respond to those questions Tuesday.

