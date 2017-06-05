People Behaving Badly: Bike lanes are not express lanes

Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Muni bus driver is in hot water after he was caught on camera committing a big no-no, and while Muni is already working hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again, they’re not alone.

Lots of drivers are making the same illegal move, and instead of sharing the road with bikers, they could be on the road to a deadly problem.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

