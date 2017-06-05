VIDEO: Multiple people killed in Orlando shooting, reports say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple fatalities following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on North Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road, according to WESH.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

The investigation has shut down Forsyth Road between University and State Road 50.

No further details were immediately available.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

