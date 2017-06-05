SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s city attorney issued subpoenas Monday to ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft for records about their drivers and service in the city.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said he is concerned about drivers who commute from as far away as Southern California to work in San Francisco and wants to ensure the companies comply with laws that require equal accommodation for people with disabilities.

He wants to know how many miles and hours drivers log; what guidance and training they receive; what neighborhoods they serve; and whether their vehicles are accessible to disabled people. The city attorney is seeking four years of records.

Herrera separately issued a public records request to the California Public Utilities Commission for annual reports Lyft and Uber have submitted to the agency since 2013 as well as any additional data about their effect on traffic congestion and safety. The CPUC regulates ride-hailing companies.

“Our action today aims to protect San Franciscans by ensuring that these companies comply with state and local law,” Herrera said in a statement.

Uber said in a statement it is happy to work with the city to address congestion, but any solution should look at construction, the city’s population increase and the rise of online delivery services.

Lyft said it is reviewing the subpoena and has always been focused on improving transportation access in all cities where it operates.

