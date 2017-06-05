Southern California baby dies in family stabbing attack

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother critically wounded Monday in a stabbing that Southern California authorities suspect was carried out by the children’s grandmother.

Detectives were aggressively searching for 43-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark in connection with the morning attack, Colton police Cpl. Ray Mendez told the Press-Enterprise newspaper.

Investigators do not know the motive for the attack, which took place in an apartment where Clark, her daughter and granddaughters lived together, Mendez said.

Neighbor Patty Williams told the newspaper the wounded woman had been “stabbed everywhere.”

Another neighbor, Tim Hill, said she ran into his apartment seeking help after the attack. He said he ran upstairs to her apartment and saw the stabbed baby and found her sister in the closet, shaking.

Police decided they couldn’t wait for paramedics and took the girl to the hospital, Hill said.

Police said Darrington Clark should be considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a black Hyundai Sonata.

“I’m sad,” Williams said. “I feel like my soul left my body because this is disgusting.”

Colton is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

