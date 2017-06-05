Southern California man arrested in murder of Australian tourist in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a 34-year-old Southern Calfornia man in the deadly beating of an Australian tourist, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD officers arrested David Murillo, of Hesperia, and booked him into San Francisco County Jail on a felony charge of murder.

Officers had detained Murillo inside the Da Vinci Villa hotel following the homicide and after interviewing him, investigators made the arrest.

The homicide happened on Friday at around 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Van Ness Ave in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Bate, of Australia, got into an argument with two men outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel.

Bate was found suffering from head trauma. He was taken to a San Francisco General Hospital where he later died.

Although an arrest has been made, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD

