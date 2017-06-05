Tech Trends: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

(KRON) Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday morning in San Jose.

KRON4’s tech reporter Gable Slate will be ttweeting updates.

8:45 a.m.

Apple Watch has emerged as the market leader for smartwatches – but it has competition after including basic fitness trackers in the count.

There, Apple shares the lead with Chinese company Xiaomi, whose fitness tracking wristbands are mostly sold in China.

The research firm IDC says Apple and Xiaomi each has a worldwide market share of nearly 15 percent in the first quarter. Fitbit, once the leader of wearable devices, is third at about 12 percent.

Samsung doubled the number of wearable devices shipped compared with the previous year, but it’s still at fourth overall, at less than 5 percent, just ahead of Garmin.

Apple is expected to unveil new features for its Apple Watch as its Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday.

8:20 a.m. Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers.

The idea is to get outside software programmers geared up to write apps for Apple products. Leading up to it, Apple says those outside app developers have earned more than $70 billion since Apple’s app store launched in 2008.

Some of the most popular apps, such as Facebook, Instagram and Sanpchat, don’t cost anything.

The most popular paid apps are usually games.

This week, this included “Minecraft: Pocket” and a new version of “Goat Simulator,” an oddball game that’s exactly what its name sounds like. Apple’s also expected to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.