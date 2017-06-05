SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Golden State Warriors win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are now just two wins away from bringing the NBA championship back to the Bay Area.

Head Coach Stebe Kerr returned to the sidelines after missing most of the post-season due to back problems.

A fight broke out among fans at Oracle as the Cavs and James walked off the court.

