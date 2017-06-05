Traffic: Multi-car accident causes slowdown on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO (KRON) — One westbound lane is blocked on the San Mateo Bridge due to a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 4:43 a.m. and involves at least four vehicles.

The collision is in the westbound lanes, about mid-span just before the High Rise, CHP officials said.

A traffic alert was issued at 5:11 a.m. because one lane was closed.

One tow truck is on scene. Another is en route to aid in clearing the scene.

**TrafficAlert for the #SanMateoBridge WB 92 at High Rise. Accident blocking the left lane, slow from flat section. pic.twitter.com/umAUTsOn3Z — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 5, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES