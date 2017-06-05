Uber criticized for surge pricing after London terror attack

LONDON (KRON) — This weekend’s deadly terror attacks in London led to an online stream of backlash for Uber.

Users complained on social media that the ridesharing app took too long to deactivate its “surge pricing” feature for people trying to seek safety, according to CNNMoney.

The general manager of Uber in London said the company made the change within an hour of the attacks.

Two terror incidents struck the area late Saturday.

A van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, and three suspected assailants stabbed people in the nearby borough market.

The three suspects were shot dead by police.

At least seven people have died and nearly 50 others were injured in the attacks.

