VIDEO: Girl who ‘looks like a boy’ disqualified from soccer team

SPRINGFIELD, Nebraska (KRON) — A little girl on a soccer team in Springfield, Nebraska was told she can’t play because the people in charge thought she was a boy.
Even worse is the organizers banned her whole team from competing.
Mili Hernandez loves her hair short, but it cost her and her team a chance to continue in a tournament.
Mili is really good at soccer. She’s 8 years old, but plays with 11-year-olds on a traveling club team.
This weekend, Mili helped lead her team to the finals of a girls soccer tournament in Springfield, Nebraska.
But on Sunday, right before taking the field, Mili and her team were suddenly disqualified.
Springfield soccer organizers believed Mili was a boy.
“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy, but they don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out,” Hernandez said.
Mili’s family claims they showed Mili’s insurance card to tournament organizers to prove she’s a girl.
It wasn’t enough.
Springfield soccer club organizers aren’t talking to reporters but said Mili’s family can appeal the ruling to the Nebraska State Soccer Association.
