VIDEO: Starbucks officially adds Ombre Pink Drink to its menu

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Has it been too long since Starbucks released a new drink for you to Instagram?
Don’t worry – they’re at it again with another colorful drink officially added to its menu.
After the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, it’s time for the Ombre Pink Drink to have its time in the limelight.
The pink-to-white drink has flavors of creamy coconut milk, lime and a splash of Teavana Shaked Iced Passion Tango Tea.
The drink has actually been a secret seller that Starbucks attributes to the creativity of its customers and baristas, so the company officially picked up the pink drink and has made it all official.
Have you tried the Ombre Pink Drink?
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN DIES AFTER SWIMMING WITH NEW TATTOO IN GULF OF MEXICO
- PHOTO: MCDONALD’S BILLBOARD JOKE GOES VIRAL
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: WOMAN JUMPS IN FRONT OF CAR TO SAVE CHILD
- MAN CHARGED AFTER TAKING TODDLER ON MOTORCYCLE RIDE
- ADVISORY: TAP WATER IN SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO MAY BE CONTAMINATED
- STUDENT WHO TOOK PICTURE OF CLASSMATE URINATING NOT ALLOWED TO RETURN
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT STARES DOWN RIHANNA DURING NBA FINALS