VIDEO: Starbucks officially adds Ombre Pink Drink to its menu

KXRM Published: Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Has it been too long since Starbucks released a new drink for you to Instagram?

Don’t worry – they’re at it again with another colorful drink officially added to its menu.

After the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, it’s time for the Ombre Pink Drink to have its time in the limelight.

The pink-to-white drink has flavors of creamy coconut milk, lime and a splash of Teavana Shaked Iced Passion Tango Tea.

The drink has actually been a secret seller that Starbucks attributes to the creativity of its customers and baristas, so the company officially picked up the pink drink and has made it all official.

Have you tried the Ombre Pink Drink?

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s