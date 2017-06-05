(KRON/CNN) — A father in Texas attended his son’s high school graduation wearing a very memorable tie.
Back in first grade, his son gave him a Pokemon tie for Father’s Day.
Eleven years later, he surprised his son by wearing the tie on his big day.
A photo of the pair on Twitter has already received more than 400,000 likes.
According to his son’s profile, he’ll be attending the University of Texas at Austin.
