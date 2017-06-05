LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — A Las Vegas restaurant cashier fell victim to an unusual petty theft, but thanks to security video and social media, police were able to track down the alleged crook.
According to the restaurant owner, a woman in orange shorts demanded a sample from the cashier.
As soon as the cashier walks away, she grabs the tip jar and takes off.
The restaurant owner posted the security video on Facebook.
After that video was released, other eateries came forward saying they were the victim of the same crime.
Police say up to 30 restaurants may have been hit.
That woman now faces one count of petty larceny.
