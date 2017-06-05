OAKLAND (KRON) — For fans that can’t travel to Cleveland to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors have them covered.

The team is holding a Watch Party at Oracle Arena on Wednesday and Friday for those games. Both parties will start at 6 p.m.

“Come together with DubNation and watch the NBA Finals on Warriors Ground, even when the team is on the road. Official Warriors Watch Parties will take place at Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA,” the Warriors said in a press release.

At the parties, fans will have access to the concession stands and team store. There will also be performances by the Warriors dance team and Jr. Jam Squad.

The gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and parking at Oracle will cost $10.

Tickets to the party will cost $20.

Some of the proceeds will go to the AEG Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Community Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.nba.com/warriors/warriorswatchparties

