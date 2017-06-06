SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Monday after going off to look for a job.

Gabriella Rosas-Arreguin was reported missing by her parents on Monday morning. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said Rosas-Arreguin has no history of going missing and is not known to stay out late. She just graduated from high school on Friday.

Gabriella was last known to have returned her cap and gown to the high school, gone to the downtown library to use the computer, and then she dropped off job applications at the Santa Rosa Plaza sometime on Monday.

Gabriella is 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a think build.

She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved cardigan, white T-shirt, and gray dress pants.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (707)-528-5222.

