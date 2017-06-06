SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 880 in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The motorcyclist collided with an SUV.
The crash was reported on northbound Highway 880 just south of Davis Street at 4:05 p.m.
All but one lane of traffic are blocked, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 4:14 p.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted off to Davis Street
There is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
The Alameda County coroner’s bureau has been called to the scene of the crash.
Further details were not immediately available.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILD FOUND ABANDONED NEAR SAN FRANCISCO ZOO
- MAN ACCUSED OF DRIVING TO BAY AREA, PLOTTING TO KILL HIS DOCTORS
- UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY BATTERING PASSENGER IN MORAGA
- PROSECUTOR: WOMAN IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE WANTED ATTENTION
- VIDEO: MOM DEFENDS DECISION TO LET SNAKE BITE HER BABY
- ‘MIRACLE BABY’ BORN WITHOUT NOSE DIES AT 2 YEARS OLD