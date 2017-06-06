Child found abandoned near San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are searching for two adults who abandoned a 5-year-old child near the San Francisco Zoo on Tuesday, police said.

The child was found near the intersection of Great Highway and Sloat Boulevard. The couple drove away after leaving the child there, police said.

The child is not hurt.

Paramedics witnessed the incident, which happened on Monday night at around 6:19 p.m., according to Giselle Talkoff.

One media report said the child is 5 years old but police said they could not confirm that.

There is no confirmation that the two adults are the child’s parents.

There may have been another child on board, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

