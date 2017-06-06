Dog dies after being left in hot car in Vacaville, owner arrested

By Published:

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A dog died on Tuesday afternoon after being left in a hot car in Vacaville, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of the outlets at around 5 p.m. Authorities found a French bulldog in the hot car for an “extended period of time.”

The owner, who was shopping at the time, told police she parked the car in the shade and left the windows partially down.

Temperatures inside the car could have been over 120 degrees, police said.

“Parking near a tree and cracking a window is simply not enough,” police said on Facebook.

The owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

