Gary’s Word: Golf or daughter’s graduation?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get a life….If you are among those who feel Phil Mickelson is making a mistake by passing up the U.S. Open to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

The argument is Mickelson is passing on a chance to win the only tournament, which has eluded his Hall Of Fame grasp. Are you kidding?

When he is on his deathbed, will Phil want his family or Jordan Spieth to be at his side? I get it if this was a team sport.

You know a World Series, Super Bowl, or NBA Championship final.

Maybe think twice because you are affecting a group of teammates who you spend seven months with every year.

At the end of the day, Mickelson has to look in the mirror and know in the game of golf, it is he and only he.

If he chose golf over his daughter’s graduation, he would be one selfish individual.

Mickelson is making the right move.

His critics just don’t get what life is truly about.

