Grandmother suspected in triple stabbing in Southern California arrested

COLTON (KRON/AP) — A grandmother accused of killing her six-month-old granddaughter in a stabbing attack in Southern California is in custody, police announced Tuesday morning.

Homicide suspect Darrington-Clark taken into custody this morning in San Bernardino. No longer looking for her or the vehicle. — ColtonPD (@Colton_PD) June 6, 2017

43-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark was arrested in San Bernardino, police said.

Her daughter and a second granddaughter were also injured in the stabbing.

Investigators do not know the motive for the attack, which took place in an apartment where Clark, her daughter and granddaughters lived together, Mendez said.

Neighbor Patty Williams told the newspaper the wounded woman had been “stabbed everywhere.”

Another neighbor, Tim Hill, said she ran into his apartment seeking help after the attack. He said he ran upstairs to her apartment and saw the stabbed baby and found her sister in the closet, shaking.

Police decided they couldn’t wait for paramedics and took the girl to the hospital, Hill said.

“I’m sad,” Williams said. “I feel like my soul left my body because this is disgusting.”

Colton is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

