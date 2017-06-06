HAYWARD (KRON) — The City of Hayward is apologizing Tuesday after tweeting a picture of taco to promote a meeting on sanctuary cities.

The tweet was sent out at 10:45 a.m on the city’s official Twitter account.

The meme shows a taco with “Let’s Taco Bout It” written around it.

The post was inviting residents to Tuesday night’s City Council meeting where they planned to talk about sanctuary city designation.

Hayward city officials deleted the tweet and sent out an apology tweet at around 1 p.m.

We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate tweet about tonight’s City Council meeting and potential Sanctuary City declaration. — City of Hayward (@cityofhayward) June 6, 2017

