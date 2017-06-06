SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) — A Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in San Francisco has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery, and he has pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, according to KRON4’s Justine Waldman.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia was set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate. Murillo is the father of two young girls.

Murillo is the father of two young girls. He was in San Francisco for work, installing drapes at the hotel.

Murillo’s bail is set at $100,000.

Authorities say Bate of Australia’s Woolner Northern Territory got into an argument with two men that turned physical early Friday outside a hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood. The 33-year-old Bate suffered severe head trauma. He died at a hospital.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff said police were not releasing information about what the argument was about.

Officers located and detained Murillo inside a nearby hotel.

Murillo’s public defender said he has no criminal record and that this was self-defense.

The public defender also said Murillo is extremely upset, scared, and concerned. The defense attorney added that Bate fell awkwardly, and the incident could have happened to anyone.

The fight was among six people (3 vs. 3).

The district attorney’s office is calling this an unprovoked attack that resulted in Bate being punched as he was looking away.

Murillo will be back in court on Jun. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

