SAN JOSE (KRON) — Google is reportedly considering a massive expansion into downtown San Jose.

This city-owned property along Montgomery Street was supposed to be the new home of the Oakland A’s until that deal fell apart.

Now, developers and companies, like Google, are interested in buying up the land around there for office space, housing, and retail because of its proximity to public transportation.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Tuesday that this weedy parking lot, a stone’s throw from the San Jose Diridon Station, may be part of a plan by Google to build a 6 million square foot R & D center that could mean as many as 20,000 new jobs.

“To provide some context, our discussions have incorporated concepts more than twice the size of the recently completed 2.8 million square foot Apple spaceship campus in Cupertino,” Liccardo said.

The mayor says the city council later this month will consider entering into exclusive negotiations with Google. There are several city-owned parcels, available at market rate, with no subsidies, surrounding Diridon Station, one of which is already in development. That too is said to be on Google’s radar.

“We have worked for several years with our surrounding neighborhoods and with our downtown to reimagine these 250 acres that will become the busiest multi-modal transit hub in the western United States,” Liccardo said.

The Diridon Station is already a hub for Caltrain, soon to be electrified along with Amtrack and VTA. With the inevitable arrival of BART and possibly high-speed rail, boosters say Diridon will be the Grand Central Station of the west, and it’s looking Google wants to be on board.

KRON4 reached out to Google for comment, but there has been no response so far.

But to put the size of the possible development into perspective, the mayor says the plans call for a development at least twice the size of the recently completed Apple spaceship campus in Cupertino.

