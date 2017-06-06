‘Miracle baby’ born without nose dies at 2 years old

MOBILE, AL (WCMH) — An Alabama family is mourning the death of a little boy born without a nose whose struggle captured hearts around the nation.

NBC affiliate WPMI reports Eli Thompson was born with congenital Arhinia, meaning he had no nose, nasal cavity, or sinus cavity. It is an extremely rare condition, as the National Institute of Health reports there are only about 30 reported cases of Arhinia so far.

Eli died Saturday night. His father Jeremy Finch shared the heartbreaking update on Facebook.

“We lost our little buddy last night,” he wrote. “I’ll never be able to make sense of why this happened and this will hurt deeply for a long time but I’m so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES